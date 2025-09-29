Commissioner's Office of Chinese Foreign Ministry in HKSAR, HKSAR gov't urge U.S. to stop smearing Hong Kong

Xinhua) 08:46, September 29, 2025

HONG KONG, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- The Commissioner's Office of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) and the HKSAR government on Sunday strongly denounced and firmly opposed the so-called annual investment climate report issued by the U.S. Department of State, which has smeared the national security law in Hong Kong and cast a shadow over its business environment.

The implementation of the national security law in Hong Kong and the Safeguarding National Security Ordinance has better ensured the prosperity and stability of Hong Kong, and the city's appeal as a premier destination for investment and business has continued to grow, a spokesperson for the Commissioner's Office of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in HKSAR noted.

The spokesperson said that the United States, which has frequently wielded the stick of tariffs and sanctions, erected systemic barriers to international investment and trade, and levied hefty fees on talent visas, is in no position to make irresponsible remarks about Hong Kong's business environment.

The spokesperson urged the United States to earnestly respect China's sovereignty and the rule of law in Hong Kong, remove sanctions against Hong Kong, and stop interfering in Hong Kong's affairs and other Chinese internal affairs through any means.

Also on Sunday, a spokesperson for the HKSAR government expressed strong discontent and firm opposition over the U.S. report, pointing out that it contained biased assertions regarding Hong Kong's business environment and continued to make unfounded and false accusations against the national security law in Hong Kong and the Safeguarding National Security Ordinance.

"Various data clearly demonstrate that Hong Kong's outstanding business environment remains highly appealing to enterprises and investors and capital from around the world," said a spokesperson for the HKSAR government.

The HKSAR government spokesperson pledged that Hong Kong will, as always, continue to steadfastly uphold its status as a free port under the "one country, two systems" principle, fully leverage its role as a "super connector" and "super value-adder," and proactively integrate into the overall national development plan.

