Hong Kong to receive 1.54 mln Chinese mainland visitors during National Day holiday

Xinhua) 12:09, October 01, 2025

HONG KONG, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- John Lee, chief executive of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), said on Tuesday that Hong Kong is expected to receive 1.54 million Chinese mainland visitors during China's National Day holiday, marking an approximately 11 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

Speaking ahead of an Executive Council meeting, Lee said that the number of Chinese mainland visitors during this year's National Day holiday is expected to surpass those recorded during the Chinese New Year and Labor Day holidays.

Lee said that he has instructed different departments to make thorough preparations to ensure events are conducted safely and orderly, aiming to provide all visitors with a pleasant experience.

An interdepartmental working group meeting on festival arrangements, chaired by the chief secretary for administration of the HKSAR government, had been held earlier to coordinate and steer the preparatory work.

Key measures include increasing manpower at control points, enhancing transportation support, strengthening crowd management, improving visitor protection, and expanding information dissemination and technology applications, Lee said.

The Security Bureau of the HKSAR government has launched a one-stop information platform providing real-time boarder crossing status at control points. Meanwhile, the Hong Kong Tourism Board has introduced a dedicated web page outlining operational arrangements for major attractions and showcasing festive events during the National Day holiday.

