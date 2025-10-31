HKSAR gov't announces implementation details of Southbound Travel for Guangdong Vehicles

October 31, 2025

HONG KONG, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government on Friday announced the implementation details of Southbound Travel for Guangdong Vehicles.

Under the scheme, eligible and approved private cars from Guangdong (Guangdong vehicles) may park (the vehicles do not enter Hong Kong) at the automated carparks on the artificial island at the Hong Kong Port (port carparks) via the Zhuhai Port of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, after which the drivers and passengers may transfer to a flight via Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) or enter and visit Hong Kong by taking Hong Kong local transportation; or they may enter Hong Kong directly via the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge and drive to the urban area without obtaining a regular quota (entry into urban area).

The Guangdong and Hong Kong governments agreed that the "Park &Fly" carpark of the port carparks will be open for application starting from 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 1 this year, and will commence operations starting from 0:00 a.m. on No. 15; whereas entry into the urban area will be open for application starting from 9 a.m. on Dec. 9, and the approved Guangdong vehicles will enter Hong Kong via the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge starting from 0:00 a.m. on Dec. 23.

John Lee, chief executive of the HKSAR, expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the staunch support of the Chinese central government and the Guangdong provincial government in jointly taking forward and realizing the Southbound Travel Scheme.

This dual-track arrangement with Northbound Travel for Hong Kong Vehicles (Northbound Travel Scheme) will inject greater impetus for the integrated development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA), Lee said.

Under the strategies of ensuring safety, effective diversion, well-equipped supporting facilities and streamlined application, the HKSAR government is taking forward the Southbound Travel Scheme in a steady manner, with a view to benefitting Hong Kong residents and society as a whole, as well as sharing the fruitful achievements of the integrated development of the GBA, Lee said.

