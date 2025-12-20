HKSAR advances Tai Po fire follow-up with independent committee meeting

December 20, 2025

HONG KONG, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- The Independent Committee in relation to the fire at Wang Fuk Court in Hong Kong's Tai Po held its first meeting on Friday, discussing its work priorities and work plan.

The Terms of Reference of the Committee include examining the causes and circumstances that led to the fire and its rapid spread at Wang Fuk Court, construction safety and related issues concerning building maintenance and renovation works, as well as the systemic problems related to the tendering process of large-scale building maintenance and renovation works.

The Support Fund for Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po totaled 3.8 billion Hong Kong dollars (about 488.34 million U.S. dollars) as of Friday noon.

