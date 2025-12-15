Hong Kong launches new platform to support mainland firms going global

Xinhua) 10:38, December 15, 2025

HONG KONG, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government on Saturday officially launched the Hong Kong Professional Services GoGlobal Platform, marking a new stage of collaborative support by Hong Kong's professional services for mainland enterprises going global.

The platform was initiated by the Department of Justice of the HKSAR government with the support of the Commerce and Economic Development Bureau of the HKSAR government.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Cheung Kwok-kwan, deputy secretary for justice of the HKSAR government, said that successful overseas expansion is often underpinned by high-quality professional services in fields such as law, finance, and accountancy.

The platform will provide useful references to mainland enterprises by coordinating and integrating information related to Hong Kong's professional services, including their success stories in supporting mainland enterprises expanding overseas, Cheung said.

Algernon Yau, secretary for commerce and economic development of the HKSAR government, said that as a "super connector" and "super value-adder" connecting the mainland and the world, Hong Kong possesses unique advantages and is the best partner for mainland enterprises going global.

Yau noted that the HKSAR government will leverage this service platform to bring more business opportunities for Hong Kong's professional services providers, with a view to further enhancing the influence of Hong Kong's professional services in the mainland and overseas, and injecting momentum into Hong Kong's economic development.

