HKSAR chief executive extends 2026 New Year message

Xinhua) 09:44, January 01, 2026

HONG KONG, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- John Lee, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), on Wednesday extended a New Year message to all residents via a social media post.

For 2026, on top of mulling long-term plans to relocate those affected by the Tai Po fire, the HKSAR government will focus on achieving two goals -- boosting the sense of security and happiness for the residents and lifting Hong Kong's global competitiveness and influence through spurring sci-tech innovation, Lee said.

As long as we unite as one, we can surely overcome challenges and let the city prosper, Lee said.

