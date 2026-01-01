Home>>
Taiwan leader's speech full of lies, hostility: mainland spokesperson
(Xinhua) 14:12, January 01, 2026
BEIJING, Jan. 1 (Xinhua) -- Taiwan leader Lai Ching-te's New Year speech was full of lies and hostility, advocated fallacies of "Taiwan independence" and stoked tensions across the Taiwan Strait, said a Chinese mainland spokesperson on Thursday.
"No matter what Lai and the Democratic Progressive Party authorities say or do, they cannot change the fact that Taiwan is part of China, nor can they alter the inevitable failure of 'Taiwan independence,'" said Chen Binhua, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office.
"The complete reunification of the motherland is sure to be realized," Chen said.
