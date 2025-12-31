Home>>
Kazakh FM reiterates support for one-China principle
(Xinhua) 19:32, December 31, 2025
ASTANA, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- Kazakhstan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Yermek Kosherbayev on Tuesday reiterated his country's firm support for the one-China principle, noting that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory.
He made the remarks when meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Kazakhstan Han Chunlin on Tuesday, the Chinese Embassy in Kazakhstan said on Wednesday.
Kosherbayev also said the government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China, voicing Kazakhstan's firm support for the Chinese government's efforts to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity.
