China slams comments by Japan, other countries on military drills around Taiwan

Xinhua) 18:47, December 31, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- The irresponsible and fact-distorting comments by Japan and some other countries regarding China's necessary moves to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity are extremely hypocritical, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said Wednesday.

According to media reports, Japan, Australia, institutions of the European Union and some European countries have expressed concerns over the military drills around the Taiwan island.

Spokesperson Lin Jian noted that these countries and institutions feign ignorance when it comes to the separatist forces that seek "Taiwan independence" through military buildup and turn a bind eye to external interference in China's internal affairs, but make irresponsible, blame-shifting, incorrect comments against China's just, necessary moves to defend its national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"Such practices are rather hypocritical. China is firmly opposed to them and has lodged stern representations," Lin said.

Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory, and that the Taiwan question falls entirely under China's internal affairs and brooks no interference by any external force, the spokesperson said.

The status quo in the Taiwan Strait is that both sides of the Strait belong to one China, and the biggest threats to cross-Strait peace and stability are the separatist acts of "Taiwan independence," as well as the conniving and support of external forces.

The one-China principle is the universal consensus of the international community and a basic norm governing international relations, Lin said, noting that it is the political foundation on which China maintains relations with the 183 countries it has established diplomatic ties with. Japan, Australia and relevant European countries each made political commitments on the matter when they established diplomatic relations with China.

China strongly urges these countries and institutions to abide strictly by the one-China principle, to cease interfering in China's internal affairs, and to stop condoning and supporting the separatist acts of "Taiwan independence" forces, Lin said.

