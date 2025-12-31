Mainland says it will help Taiwan businesses tap development opportunities of 15th Five-Year Plan

Xinhua) 14:14, December 31, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland will help Taiwan businesses and enterprises seize development opportunities created in implementing the 15th Five-Year Plan for Economic and Social Development, a spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Zhang Han, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks in response to a media query about the 2025 version of the Catalogue of Encouraged Industries for Foreign Investment.

She said the newly unveiled catalogue focuses on sci-tech innovation and new-quality productive forces. It will provide a strong impetus for Taiwan business people and enterprises to start businesses, make investments and foster transformation and upgrading on the mainland.

"We will encourage and support enterprises on both sides of the Strait to have deeper cooperation on industrial and supply chains, and help them realize stronger development in the new round of reform and opening up," Zhang said.

The catalogue will be effective from Feb. 1, 2026.

