Taiwan question is China's internal affair: Indonesian FM

Xinhua) 11:13, December 31, 2025

JAKARTA, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- The Indonesian government has consistently upheld the one-China principle, recognizing that the government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China, Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono said in a recent interview with Xinhua.

He stated that this long-standing position has remained unchanged and forms an important foundation of Indonesia-China relations. President Prabowo Subianto's attendance at the Commemoration of the 80th Anniversary of the Victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War in China reflects Indonesia's commitment to promoting peace, mutual respect, and international cooperation, Sugiono said.

On the Taiwan question, the Indonesian government maintains a clear and principled stance, affirming that it is China's internal affair, the foreign minister noted. Indonesia emphasizes that sovereignty and territorial integrity must be respected, and reaffirms its commitment to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, as well as to the spirit of UN General Assembly Resolution 2758, he said.

Sugiono noted that the Indonesian government will continue to work with China and other partners, both bilaterally and multilaterally, to promote peace, stability, and cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region and beyond. Indonesia remains committed to an independent and active foreign policy, guided by the principles of mutual respect, non-interference, and peaceful coexistence, he said.

