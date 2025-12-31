Comments by Japan, other countries on military drills around Taiwan hypocritical: Chinese spokesperson

Xinhua) 16:25, December 31, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- The irresponsible and fact-distorting comments by Japan and some other countries regarding China's necessary moves to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity are extremely hypocritical, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said Wednesday.

According to media reports, Japan, Australia, institutions of the European Union and some European countries have expressed concerns over the military drills around the Taiwan island.

