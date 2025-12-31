PLA drills a stern warning to "Taiwan independence" separatist forces, external interference: spokesperson

Xinhua) 13:31, December 31, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- The latest military drills conducted by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) around Taiwan Island were a stern warning to "Taiwan independence" separatist forces and external interference, said a mainland spokesperson on Wednesday.

The drills were a necessary and just move to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity, said Zhang Han, a spokesperson for the State Council's Taiwan Affairs Office, at a press conference.

Zhang made the remarks in response to a media inquiry regarding drills code-named "Justice Mission 2025" around Taiwan Island, which were conducted by multiple forces of the PLA Eastern Theater Command on Monday and Tuesday.

The Lai Ching-te authorities' pursuit of "Taiwan independence" separatist activities constitutes a provocative attempt to seek independence in collusion with external forces, Zhang noted.

The separatist activities seriously undermine cross-Strait relations, gravely threaten peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, and severely harm the fundamental interests of the Chinese nation as well as the vital interests of Taiwan compatriots, said the spokesperson.

Any form of "Taiwan independence" separatist activity will never be tolerated and will be met with resolute countermeasures, Zhang noted.

She stressed that Taiwan is China's Taiwan, and any external forces that attempt to interfere in the Taiwan question or in China's internal affairs will inevitably run into the ironclad defense of the Chinese PLA.

The historical trend toward national reunification is unstoppable, and no one should underestimate China's firm resolve, unwavering will, or strong capability to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity, said Zhang.

"Chinese on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are members of one and the same family," said the spokesperson.

The relevant military actions are directed solely at "Taiwan independence" separatist activities and external interference, and are by no means aimed at the vast majority of Taiwan compatriots, she added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)