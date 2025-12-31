Poll findings indicate Taiwan people's "strong dissatisfaction" with DPP authorities: mainland spokesperson

BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- Recent poll findings in Taiwan indicate the locals' "strong dissatisfaction" with the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities over their string of actions, a mainland spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Zhang Han, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks in response to a media query about a poll on the island showing that over half of Taiwan people believe that the DPP is untrustworthy, lacks governing capability, and is not clean.

The poll result shows Taiwan people are strongly dissatisfied with the DPP authorities over their disregard for the people's interests and well-being, obstinate pursuit of "Taiwan independence" provocations, rampant political infighting, suppression of political dissidents, and persistent efforts to curry favor with foreign forces at the expense of Taiwan's interests, Zhang noted.

Since Lai Ching-te took office, he has stubbornly adhered to the separatist stance of "Taiwan independence," and intensified obstruction of cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation, forcibly pushing for economic decoupling across the Taiwan Strait, Zhang emphasized.

Lai has also gone to great lengths to curry favor with foreign forces at the expense of Taiwan's interests, allowing external forces to take whatever they want, and squander the hard-earned money of the Taiwan people on purchasing weapons, while seizing the opportunity to amass wealth through corruption, pushing Taiwan to the brink of war and crisis, she added.

The spokesperson voiced her hope that Taiwan compatriots will see through the vile nature and ugly face of the DPP authorities, and consciously draw a clear line from the "Taiwan independence" separatist forces and their activities.

