Chinese mainland warns against "playing with fire" on Taiwan question

Xinhua) 20:06, December 31, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson said on Wednesday that any country or force that plays with fire on the Taiwan question will surely pay a price.

Zhang Han, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks in response to a media query regarding the United States' recent announcement of arms sales to China's Taiwan region.

Zhang said the Democratic Progressive Party authorities' attempts to seek "Taiwan independence" by relying on the United States or by force are doomed to fail.

She reiterated the mainland's firm opposition to any form of military ties between the United States and China's Taiwan region, urging the U.S. side to abide by the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques, stop the dangerous practice of arming Taiwan, and handle the Taiwan question with the utmost prudence.

Commenting on remarks made by the Lai Ching-te authorities during recent meetings with visiting Japanese politicians, Zhang said the Lai authorities, in a bid to solicit external support for their "Taiwan independence" agenda, have shown a lack of principles by currying favor with Japan while turning a blind eye to the risks posed by Japan's right-wing forces going further down the path of militarism, and the hollowing-out of Taiwan's high-tech industries by Western countries.

She warned that the DPP authorities' attempt to seek "Taiwan independence" by relying on external forces will be completely crushed, stressing that colluding with Japan to pursue "Taiwan independence" will only bring trouble to Taiwan and lead to a dead end.

In response to Taiwan-related remarks made by the winner of Honduras' recent presidential elections before the elections, Zhang said the one-China principle is a universal consensus of the international community and a basic norm governing international relations. She urged the new Honduran leader to act in the interests of Honduran people and choose to stand on the right side of history.

