Several dozen countries support China on latest countermeasures, military drills concerning Taiwan: spokesperson

Xinhua) 21:41, December 31, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- Several dozen countries have expressed support in various forms for China following its latest countermeasures and military drills concerning the Taiwan region, and China highly commended those countries for their firm support, a foreign ministry spokesperson said here Wednesday.

It was reported that China has recently taken countermeasures and punitive and deterrent measures on Taiwan-related issues. Following the military drills of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) near the Taiwan Island, Russia, Cuba, Serbia, Venezuela, Zimbabwe, Pakistan and other countries expressed their support.

In response, spokesperson Lin Jian told a regular news briefing that these countries reiterated their commitment to the one-China principle, opposition to external interference in China's internal affairs and support for China's effort to defend sovereignty and territorial integrity, he said.

"They noted in particular: Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory, the Taiwan question is China's internal affair, and 'Taiwan independence' in whatever form must be rejected. We highly commend those countries for their firm support," Lin said.

"We reaffirm once again that China will never waver in its resolve to safeguard national sovereignty, security and territorial integrity. China will never waver in its resolve to defend the nation's reunification and vital interests. China will never waver in its resolve to deter 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces from colluding with external forces and destabilizing the Taiwan Strait," he said.

Anyone who crosses the line or makes provocations on the Taiwan question will be met with China's firm response, Lin said, adding that all attempts to hold back China's reunification will invariably fail.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Wu Chaolan)