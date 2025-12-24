Home>>
Military trucks snake through snow-clad hills
(China Military Online) 16:16, December 24, 2025
Military trucks attached to a regiment under the Chinese PLA Army steer on a zigzag road among the snow-clad hills during a long-distance maneuver exercise in late November, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Jiahao)
Military trucks attached to a regiment under the Chinese PLA Army are en route to the designated area during a long-distance maneuver exercise in late November, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Jiahao)
Military trucks attached to a regiment under the Chinese PLA Army are en route to the designated area during a long-distance maneuver exercise in late November, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Jiahao)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Military trucks snake through snow-clad hills
- Y-8 anti-submarine patrol aircraft in maritime training
- J-15 carrier-based fighter jets in flight training
- Soldiers in Chemical, Biological, Radioactive and Nuclear decontamination drill
- Army soldiers shoot with flamethrowers
- Comprehensive supply ships steam in formation
- Defense ministry's X account to facilitate better understanding of Chinese military: spokesperson
- Naval landing ship maneuvers at sea
- China's defense ministry broadens outreach with new social media account
- ZTQ-15 light tanks in comprehensive training exercise
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.