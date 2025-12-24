Military trucks snake through snow-clad hills

China Military Online) 16:16, December 24, 2025

Military trucks attached to a regiment under the Chinese PLA Army steer on a zigzag road among the snow-clad hills during a long-distance maneuver exercise in late November, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Jiahao)

Military trucks attached to a regiment under the Chinese PLA Army are en route to the designated area during a long-distance maneuver exercise in late November, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Jiahao)

