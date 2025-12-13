Things to know about Huangyan Dao national nature reserve

An aerial drone photo shows the China Coast Guard (CCG) patrolling in the territorial waters of China's Huangyan Dao and surrounding areas on Nov. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Bei He)

SANYA, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- China announced in September its approval to establish the Huangyan Dao National Nature Reserve in a necessary measure to protect its coral reef ecosystem, a move that has drawn significant attention both domestically and internationally.

The reserve is located in Sansha City, Hainan Province, covering an area of 3,523.67 hectares.

Huang Huamei, a scholar from South China Sea Development Research Institute under the Ministry of Natural Resources, offered an overview on the establishment and management of this reserve at an event titled "Climate Change and Marine Ecological Conservation" on Thursday, which is part of the 6th Symposium on Global Maritime Cooperation and Ocean Governance held in Sanya.

NATURAL CONDITIONS

Huangyan Dao is located in Zhongsha Qundao and represents a typical coral atoll. Its shape approximates an isosceles right triangle.

During low tide, large portions of the reef flat around the atoll become exposed, revealing numerous reef blocks. Even at high tide, rocks remain exposed at the northern and southern tips.

The coral reef ecosystem at the reserve is in good condition. Overall, the Huangyan Dao coral reef ecosystem is healthy and stable. The scleractinian coral communities demonstrate strong resistance and tolerance to seawater warming.

THREATS FACING HUANGYAN DAO

Amid global climate change and intensifying human activity, Huangyan Dao's ecological condition faces several potential threats.

It faces the threat of rising sea surface temperatures under the broader context of global climate change. From 1993 to the present, both sea surface temperature and the degree heating weeks index in the waters surrounding Huangyan Dao have shown an overall upward trend. When thermal stress exceeds a certain threshold, it can trigger large-scale coral bleaching and even mass mortality events.

The area where Huangyan Dao is located is susceptible to extreme weather events. On average, two tropical cyclones pass within 150 km of Huangyan Dao each year. Under global climate change, the intensity and frequency of tropical cyclones are expected to increase further, posing a threat to the growth and development of coral reefs at Huangyan Dao.

There is also a potential risk of outbreaks of coral predators at Huangyan Dao, especially the threat from crown-of-thorns starfish.

In addition, the waters surrounding Huangyan Dao, rich in fishery resources, face an underlying risk of overfishing. Without enhanced management, overfishing could disrupt the predator-prey balance, ultimately destabilizing the coral reef ecosystem.

NECESSITY OF A NATURE RESERVE

Huangyan Dao is a large atoll in the Zhongsha Qundao area. The Huangyan Dao coral reefs are relatively isolated and continuously healthy in the central South China Sea, with scleractinian coral communities demonstrating strong resistance and tolerance to rising sea temperatures, making them one of the globally representative examples of this type of natural ecosystem.

An aerial drone photo shows the China Coast Guard (CCG) conducting law enforcement patrols in the territorial waters of China's Huangyan Dao and surrounding areas on Nov. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Bei He)

It harbors rich biodiversity. A 2024 survey recorded more than 100 reef-building scleractinian coral species. All reef-building scleractinian corals in Huangyan Dao are listed as protected wildlife in China; among them, nearly half of the coral species are categorized as threatened or vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species.

Located far from a landmass and subject to minimal human disturbance, the coral reef ecosystem of Huangyan Dao remains largely in an undisturbed, natural state.

The establishment of a nature reserve constitutes a crucial component of China's protected area classification system, and the Huangyan Dao National Nature Reserve exemplifies China's strong commitment to enhancing the protection of typical ecosystems like coral reefs.

As a major maritime country, China has always attached great importance to the protection of the marine ecological environment and biodiversity. The country has strengthened top-level design and improved its legal and institutional frameworks to advance marine eco-environmental protection.

Among its vast environmental protection efforts, China had established more than 350 marine protected areas by 2024, including 14 national maritime nature reserves.

The Huangyan Dao National Nature Reserve has been designated under China's legal framework. Huangyan Dao is a typical natural geographic area with representative natural ecosystems, and it serves as a natural habitat for rare and endangered species. It meets the criteria for establishing a nature reserve and should therefore be protected as such.

In addition, Huangyan Dao holds exceptional scientific and social value, serving as an excellent germplasm resource bank for fishery resources in the South China Sea and also a natural laboratory for studying pristine ecosystems.

Huang called for jointly establishing a coral reef ecological protection alliance, building marine ecological corridors through multiple approaches, such as for seabirds, sea turtles, and collectively implementing marine ecological conservation and research.

