Chinese military conducts combat readiness patrols over Huangyan Dao

Xinhua) 09:18, December 01, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese military conducted combat readiness patrols in the territorial waters of and airspace over Huangyan Dao as well as the surrounding areas on Saturday.

The Chinese People's Liberation Army Southern Theater Command said it has deployed naval and air forces to reinforce patrols and vigilance since November, further strengthening control and management of relevant areas.

The move aims to safeguard China's sovereignty and security while maintaining peace and stability in the South China Sea, it added.

