Home>>
Chinese military conducts combat readiness patrols over Huangyan Dao
(Xinhua) 09:18, December 01, 2025
BEIJING, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese military conducted combat readiness patrols in the territorial waters of and airspace over Huangyan Dao as well as the surrounding areas on Saturday.
The Chinese People's Liberation Army Southern Theater Command said it has deployed naval and air forces to reinforce patrols and vigilance since November, further strengthening control and management of relevant areas.
The move aims to safeguard China's sovereignty and security while maintaining peace and stability in the South China Sea, it added.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Report shows environmental quality of China's Huangyan Dao remains excellent
- Aerial view of China's Huangyan Dao in South China Sea
- China Coast Guard patrols waters around Huangyan Dao
- China Coast Guard warns off Philippine aircraft from Huangyan Dao airspace
- Commentary: Philippines' claim on Huangyan Dao completely untenable
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.