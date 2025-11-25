China Coast Guard patrols waters around Huangyan Dao
An aerial drone photo shows the China Coast Guard (CCG) patrolling in the territorial waters of China's Huangyan Dao and surrounding areas on Nov. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Bei He)
An aerial drone photo shows the China Coast Guard (CCG) conducting law enforcement patrols in the territorial waters of China's Huangyan Dao and surrounding areas on Nov. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Bei He)
An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 14, 2025 shows a panoramic view of China's Huangyan Dao in the South China Sea. Huangyan Dao is part of China's Zhongsha Qundao with diverse natural ecosystem. (Xinhua/Bei He)
An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 14, 2025 shows a view of China's Huangyan Dao in the South China Sea. Huangyan Dao is part of China's Zhongsha Qundao with diverse natural ecosystem. (Xinhua/Bei He)
Photos
