China Coast Guard steps up patrols in waters around Huangyan Dao

Xinhua) 11:26, October 03, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 1 (Xinhua) -- The China Coast Guard (CCG) has stepped up law enforcement patrols in the territorial waters off China's Huangyan Dao and surrounding areas since the beginning of September, the CCG said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the CCG said it has taken measures in line with laws and regulations -- including verbal warnings and interceptions -- to drive away vessels engaged in illegal infringement and harassment.

The operations have further strengthened the management and control of the related maritime area, the CCG said, vowing to firmly safeguard China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests.

