Huangyan approved as nature reserve

September 11, 2025

The State Council, China's Cabinet, approved the establishment of the Huangyan Island National Nature Reserve on Tuesday.

In an official reply to the Ministry of Natural Resources, the State Council said that establishing the Huangyan Island National Nature Reserve serves as a crucial safeguard for preserving the diversity, stability and sustainability of the natural ecosystem of Huangyan Island.

It said that relevant departments and local authorities must strictly adhere to the Regulations on Nature Reserves and provisions regarding the establishment and management of protected areas, fulfill their ecological and environmental protection responsibilities, and strengthen organizational leadership and collaboration.

The departments are also required to establish a robust management framework, intensify supervision and law enforcement against illegal activities within the reserve, ensure the implementation of all management measures, and continuously enhance the construction and administration of the national nature reserve.

The Huangyan Island National Nature Reserve will cover 3,523.67 hectares in total, with a core zone of 1,242.55 hectares, according to the National Forestry and Grassland Administration. The reserve's primary conservation target is the coral reef ecosystem.

Huangyan Island is administered by Sansha, a Hainan province city that comprises many islands. An inherent territory of China, Huangyan Island is located in the Zhongsha Islands of the South China Sea, has a circumference of around 55 kilometers, and covers an area of about 150 square km.

The waters surrounding the island are rich in marine life.

In July last year, China published a report on the ecological environment of Huangyan Island based on an on-site investigation conducted from May to June 2024. The report indicated that the coral reef ecosystem of Huangyan Island has thrived despite the global coral bleaching crisis, with increasing coverage of live coral, enhanced species diversity and an exceptional marine environment.

