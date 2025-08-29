Home>>
China Coast Guard patrols waters around Huangyan Dao
(Xinhua) 16:07, August 29, 2025
BEIJING, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- The China Coast Guard (CCG) conducted law enforcement patrols in the territorial waters off China's Huangyan Dao and surrounding areas on Friday.
In a statement, the CCG said it has intensified law enforcement patrols in the territorial waters off Huangyan Dao and surrounding areas since the beginning of August, carrying out tracking, warning, intercepting, and driving away operations in accordance with laws and regulations to strengthen the management and control of the related maritime area.
The operations aimed to firmly safeguard China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, the CCG said.
