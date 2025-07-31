Home>>
China Coast Guard patrols waters around Huangyan Dao
(Xinhua) 16:05, July 31, 2025
BEIJING, July 31 (Xinhua) -- The China Coast Guard (CCG) conducted law enforcement patrols in the territorial waters off China's Huangyan Dao and surrounding areas on Thursday.
In a statement, the CCG said it has intensified law enforcement patrols in the territorial waters off Huangyan Dao and surrounding areas since the beginning of this month, carrying out tracking, warning, intercepting, and driving away operations in accordance with laws and regulations to strengthen the management and control of the related maritime area.
The operations aimed to firmly safeguard China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, the CCG said.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese military conducts combat readiness patrols over Huangyan Dao
- China Coast Guard patrols waters around Huangyan Dao
- China expels Philippine vessel at Huangyan Dao
- Chinese military conducts combat readiness patrols over Huangyan Dao
- Chinese military warns off Philippine vessel attempting intrusion near Huangyan Dao
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.