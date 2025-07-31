China Coast Guard patrols waters around Huangyan Dao

Xinhua) 16:05, July 31, 2025

BEIJING, July 31 (Xinhua) -- The China Coast Guard (CCG) conducted law enforcement patrols in the territorial waters off China's Huangyan Dao and surrounding areas on Thursday.

In a statement, the CCG said it has intensified law enforcement patrols in the territorial waters off Huangyan Dao and surrounding areas since the beginning of this month, carrying out tracking, warning, intercepting, and driving away operations in accordance with laws and regulations to strengthen the management and control of the related maritime area.

The operations aimed to firmly safeguard China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, the CCG said.

