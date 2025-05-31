Home>>
Chinese military conducts combat readiness patrols over Huangyan Dao
(Xinhua) 14:35, May 31, 2025
BEIJING, May 31 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese military on Saturday conducted combat readiness patrols in the territorial waters and airspace around China's Huangyan Dao and its adjacent areas, according to an official statement.
The Chinese People's Liberation Army Southern Theater Command said that beginning in May, its troops have organized naval and air forces to continuously strengthen patrols in the waters and airspace surrounding the territorial waters of Huangyan Dao, and further bolster relevant maritime and airspace control and management.
The move is aimed at resolutely safeguarding China's sovereignty and security, as well as upholding peace and stability in the South China Sea region, the Command said.
