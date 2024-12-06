Home>>
China Coast Guard denounces Philippines' provocations in South China Sea
(Xinhua) 10:46, December 06, 2024
BEIJING, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- A spokesperson for the China Coast Guard (CCG) on Thursday condemned the Philippines for its recent provocative behavior in the South China Sea, urging Manila to immediately stop all forms of infringement and inflammatory actions.
On Wednesday, the Philippines deployed multiple vessels in an act of intrusion into Chinese territorial waters, including around Huangyan Dao and Xianbin Jiao, part of Nansha Qundao, said Liu Dejun, a CCG spokesperson.
"These actions severely violated China's territorial sovereignty, went against the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea, and undermined regional peace and stability," Liu said.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- China urges Philippines to halt provocation after ship-ramming incident
- China acts lawfully as Philippine vessels attempt to intrude into Huangyan Dao waters
- China deposits to UN the statement on Baselines of Territorial Sea Adjacent to Huangyan Dao and Chart
- China Coast Guard patrols around Huangyan Dao
- Chinese military conducts combat readiness patrols over Huangyan Dao
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.