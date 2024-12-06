China Coast Guard denounces Philippines' provocations in South China Sea

Xinhua) 10:46, December 06, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- A spokesperson for the China Coast Guard (CCG) on Thursday condemned the Philippines for its recent provocative behavior in the South China Sea, urging Manila to immediately stop all forms of infringement and inflammatory actions.

On Wednesday, the Philippines deployed multiple vessels in an act of intrusion into Chinese territorial waters, including around Huangyan Dao and Xianbin Jiao, part of Nansha Qundao, said Liu Dejun, a CCG spokesperson.

"These actions severely violated China's territorial sovereignty, went against the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea, and undermined regional peace and stability," Liu said.

