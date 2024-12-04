Home>>
China urges Philippines to halt provocation after ship-ramming incident
(Xinhua) 14:42, December 04, 2024
BEIJING, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- The China Coast Guard (CCG) has warned Manila to immediately halt its infringements, provocations and inflammatory actions after a Philippine vessel intentionally rammed into a CCG ship in waters around China's Huangyan Dao on Wednesday.
"Otherwise, the Philippines will be held accountable for all consequences arising from this," the CCG spokesperson Liu Dejun said.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
