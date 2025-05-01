China Coast Guard patrols waters around Huangyan Dao

Xinhua) 10:24, May 01, 2025

BEIJING, April 30 (Xinhua) -- The China Coast Guard (CCG) conducted law enforcement patrols in the territorial waters off China's Huangyan Dao and surrounding areas on Wednesday.

In a statement, the CCG said it has intensified law enforcement patrols in the territorial waters off Huangyan Dao and surrounding areas this month, tracking, warning, intercepting, or driving away suspicious or illegal vessels in accordance with laws and regulations to strengthen the management and control of the relevant waters.

It has pledged to firmly safeguard China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests.

