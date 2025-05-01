Home>>
China Coast Guard patrols waters around Huangyan Dao
(Xinhua) 10:24, May 01, 2025
BEIJING, April 30 (Xinhua) -- The China Coast Guard (CCG) conducted law enforcement patrols in the territorial waters off China's Huangyan Dao and surrounding areas on Wednesday.
In a statement, the CCG said it has intensified law enforcement patrols in the territorial waters off Huangyan Dao and surrounding areas this month, tracking, warning, intercepting, or driving away suspicious or illegal vessels in accordance with laws and regulations to strengthen the management and control of the relevant waters.
It has pledged to firmly safeguard China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Kou Jie)
Photos
Related Stories
- Philippine vessel repelled after provocative actions near Huangyan Dao
- Chinese military conducts combat readiness patrols over Huangyan Dao
- China Coast Guard denounces Philippines' provocations in South China Sea
- China urges Philippines to halt provocation after ship-ramming incident
- China acts lawfully as Philippine vessels attempt to intrude into Huangyan Dao waters
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.