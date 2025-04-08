Philippine vessel repelled after provocative actions near Huangyan Dao

SOUTH CHINA SEA, April 8 (Xinhua) -- A Philippine Coast Guard vessel that repeatedly harassed a China Coast Guard ship patrolling waters near Huangyan Dao has been driven away from the area.

The Philippine ship made multiple dangerous maneuvers on Sunday and Monday, crossing close to the bow of the Chinese vessel in an apparent act of provocation, according to coast guard authorities, who said the Philippine side had seriously disrupted China's law enforcement operations.

The China Coast Guard responded promptly and professionally, the authorities added, vowing efforts to resolutely counter any infringement and provocation by Philippine vessels to safeguard China's sovereignty and maritime rights and interests.

On Sunday morning, Chinese vessel Chuanshan was monitoring Philippine coast guard ship 4409 near Huangyan Dao in accordance with the law. Without prior warning, the Philippine vessel suddenly reversed course and crossed Chuanshan's bow.

Ignoring a verbal warning, the Philippine vessel crossed Chuanshan's bow twice more, coming as close as 2 meters to the Chinese ship.

In response to this provocation, Chuanshan accelerated and maneuvered to intercept the Philippine vessel's route, forcing it to reverse and retreat.

On Monday morning, the Philippine ship was ultimately repelled from the area, after it once again harassed Chuanshan.

