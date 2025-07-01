Home>>
China Coast Guard patrols waters around Huangyan Dao
(Xinhua) 09:53, July 01, 2025
BEIJING, June 30 (Xinhua) -- The China Coast Guard (CCG) on Monday conducted law enforcement patrols in the territorial waters off China's Huangyan Dao and surrounding areas.
In a statement, the CCG said it has been continuously intensifying law enforcement patrols in the territorial waters off Huangyan Dao and surrounding areas in June, carrying out tracking and monitoring, verbal warnings, interception and expulsion operations in accordance with laws and regulations.
The moves aimed to strengthen the management and control of relevant maritime areas, and firmly safeguard China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, the CCG said.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Villagers enjoy fun sports meet in terraced fields in Chongyi, E China's Jiangxi
- Artisan makes intangible cultural heritage part of modern life in Xining, NW China's Qinghai
- View of Zangke river scenic area in Liupanshui, China's Guizhou
- Beijing Flower Trading Center blooms into economic, cultural hub
Related Stories
- China expels Philippine vessel at Huangyan Dao
- Chinese military conducts combat readiness patrols over Huangyan Dao
- Chinese military warns off Philippine vessel attempting intrusion near Huangyan Dao
- China Coast Guard patrols waters around Huangyan Dao
- Philippine vessel repelled after provocative actions near Huangyan Dao
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.