China Coast Guard patrols waters around Huangyan Dao

Xinhua) 09:53, July 01, 2025

BEIJING, June 30 (Xinhua) -- The China Coast Guard (CCG) on Monday conducted law enforcement patrols in the territorial waters off China's Huangyan Dao and surrounding areas.

In a statement, the CCG said it has been continuously intensifying law enforcement patrols in the territorial waters off Huangyan Dao and surrounding areas in June, carrying out tracking and monitoring, verbal warnings, interception and expulsion operations in accordance with laws and regulations.

The moves aimed to strengthen the management and control of relevant maritime areas, and firmly safeguard China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, the CCG said.

