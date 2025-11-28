Report shows environmental quality of China's Huangyan Dao remains excellent

November 28, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- China's Huangyan Dao area in the South China Sea has maintained excellent marine environment quality, an official report said on Friday.

The report found that both seawater and marine sediment quality in the area has remained at Grade I. Levels of pollutants in fish samples, including heavy metals and petroleum hydrocarbons, were all below evaluation thresholds -- while no cyanide was detected in seawater, sediments or fish.

Compiled by eight institutions, including institutes under the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, the report drew on field surveys conducted in 2024 and 2025, satellite remote-sensing data and historical research, to provide a comprehensive assessment of the area's marine environmental conditions, coral reef ecosystems and seagrass habitats.

According to the report, Huangyan Dao's natural ecosystems exhibited strong diversity, stability and resilience -- serving as an important habitat and refuge for marine life in the South China Sea. It also offered valuable records for the study of global climate change and environmental evolution.

In particular, the coral reef ecosystem was healthy and stable. Field surveys recorded 134 species of reef-building corals -- up by 25 from the 2024 report. Reef-associated biodiversity also remained rich, with 145 species of reef fish identified -- an increase of 20 species compared with the previous year.

However, the report also warned that coral reefs in the area face growing thermal stress as climate change accelerates -- elevating the potential risk of coral bleaching.

China established the Huangyan Dao national nature reserve earlier this year. It is located in the country's southernmost island city of Sansha, Hainan Province, covering an area of 3,523.67 hectares.

