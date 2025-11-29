China's Hainan FTP to launch island-wide independent customs operation

Xinhua) 09:08, November 29, 2025

Staff members work at the customs data center of the Haikou Customs in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 27, 2025. China's Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP) will launch island-wide independent customs operations as of Dec. 18, a major milestone in the opening-up drive of the world's second-largest economy despite rising protectionism worldwide.

Staff members work at a laboratory of the Haikou Customs' technical center in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 27, 2025.

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 27, 2025 shows a view of the Haikou Port in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province.

A staff member works at a laboratory of the Haikou Customs' technical center in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 27, 2025.

This photo shows the screen of an on-line platform for smart customs supervision of Hainan Free Trade Port at the service operation monitoring center of the Haikou Customs in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 27, 2025.

Staff members work at a laboratory of the Haikou Customs' technical center in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 27, 2025.

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 28, 2025 shows a view of the Yangpu Port in the Yangpu Economic Development Zone in Danzhou, south China's Hainan Province.

