Hainan's commerce livestream hub propels Chinese products to global consumers
(People's Daily Online) 10:58, November 28, 2025
As one of the 13 key industrial parks in the Hainan Free Trade Port, the Haikou Fullsing Internet Industrial Park in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province, has positioned itself at the forefront of digital trade and artificial intelligence. Leveraging its status as a "cross-border data flow pilot zone," the park has established a digital express channel for live-streaming e-commerce to expand overseas.
Inside the park, international e-commerce streamers from around the world broadcast Chinese products to global audiences through livestreams. These multilingual presenters are bringing "Made in China" goods to consumers worldwide, expanding the global reach of Chinese products.
Intern Ai Zixuan also contributed to this video.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Du Mingming)
