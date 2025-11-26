Int'l delegation explores organic tea culture in Baisha, S China's Hainan

People's Daily Online) 09:29, November 26, 2025

Aerial photo shows Wulilu Tea Garden in Baisha Li Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

Baisha Li Autonomous County is one of the main tea-producing areas in south China's Hainan Province. Currently, the county's tea planting area covers 13,600 mu (907 hectares), including 3,584 mu of organic tea gardens, making it the largest county in the province for organic tea cultivation.

A multilingual reporting team from People's Daily Online visited an organic tea garden in Baisha on Nov. 22. Under the guidance of local tea farmers, the team learned tea-picking techniques, immersed themselves in the traditional tea-making process at a tea workshop, and experienced Baisha tea culture.

Wang Jianjun, general manager of Hainan Wulilu Organic Tea Industry Co., Ltd., explains tea-picking techniques to a Tunisian member of the multilingual reporting team from People's Daily Online at Wulilu Tea Garden in Baisha Li Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province. (People's Daily Online/Chen Si)

A Vietnamese member of the multilingual reporting team from People's Daily Online experiences tea picking at Wulilu Tea Garden in Baisha Li Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province. (People's Daily Online/Song Ge)

Japanese and South Korean members of the multilingual reporting team from People's Daily Online experience tea picking at Wulilu Tea Garden in Baisha Li Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province. (People's Daily Online/Song Ge)

A Vietnamese member of the multilingual reporting team from People's Daily Online tries tea-making techniques at a tea workshop in Baisha Li Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province. (People's Daily Online/Fu Wuping)

A Pakistani member of the multilingual reporting team from People's Daily Online tastes white tea in Baisha Li Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province. (People's Daily Online/Fu Wuping)

A person pours white tea into teacups in Baisha Li Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province. (People's Daily Online/Song Ge)

Photo shows a wall painting depicting the tea-making process in Baisha Li Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province. (People's Daily Online/Fu Wuping)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)