Customers shop at duty-free shopping mall in Sanya, Hainan

Xinhua) 08:59, November 10, 2025

Foreign customers shop at a duty-free shopping mall in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 9, 2025. The Haikou Customs supervised a total of 506 million yuan (about 71 million U.S. dollars) in duty-free sales from approximately 72,900 shoppers during the first week (from Nov. 1 to 7) of the implementation of the expanded offshore duty-free policy. This represents a year-on-year increase of 34.86 percent in sales value, and 3.37 percent in the number of shoppers.

The island province of Hainan broadened the scope of its offshore duty-free goods by adding two new goods categories, namely pet supplies and portable musical instruments. After this adjustment which took effect on Nov. 1, the island's offshore duty-free shopping list covers a total of 47 goods categories. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

