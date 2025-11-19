Global talents realize entrepreneurial dreams in S China's Hainan

People's Daily Online) 09:05, November 19, 2025

Photo shows a corner at Haikou International Talent Community in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. (People's Daily Online/Chen Si)

"When I first started, I knew nothing at all. He took me to many places to observe and learn, and even helped me find business partners. It was incredibly helpful," said Amissah Richard Frank, an entrepreneur from Ghana who now lives and works in Haikou, the capital of south China's Hainan Province.

The person he was referring to is Pi Jinyu, the operating director of Haikou International Talent Community, which opened in 2021. With support from the talent community, Frank's trading company grew rapidly within just a year.

The vigorous push to build the Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP) is attracting an increasing number of international professionals to Hainan to pursue their dreams.

As of this year, the talent community has welcomed over 500 international professionals, held five incubation training sessions, supported more than 200 individuals through its incubation programs, and helped foreign entrepreneurs launch nearly 50 businesses.

International talents are contributing to Haikou's development. Retired professor Foo Check Woo from the National University of Singapore (NUS) and his wife decided to settle in Haikou, drawn by the promising growth prospects of the Hainan FTP. They hope to help more international professionals make Haikou their home.

Woo participates in an English teaching program organized by Haikou International Talent Community in Baisha Li Autonomous County and Qiongzhong Li and Miao Autonomous County.

Foo Check Woo, consultant of the Foreign Expert Bookhouse at Haikou International Talent Community, shows pictures of volunteer services he has participated in. (People's Daily Online/Song Ge)

"My ancestral home is Wenchang city in Hainan, and it's an honor to give back to the young people in my hometown. The future of the Hainan FTP depends on the younger generation. It's essential for them to master foreign languages and develop a global perspective. I am eager to do whatever I can to support them and help the FTP thrive," he said.

Haikou International Talent Community launched its Haikou International Talent Volunteer Service Team in August 2024, which has since attracted 65 foreign volunteers and organized over 80 activities, including policy briefings, community services, cultural exchange events and event support, benefiting more than 3,000 people from all walks of life.

Photo shows a message wall at Haikou International Talent Community in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. (People's Daily Online/Song Ge)

Members of Haikou International Talent Community and the Haikou International Talent Volunteer Service Team participate in an English teaching program at a primary school in Qiongzhong Li and Miao Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province, April 2025. (Photo courtesy of Haikou International Talent Community)

The fifth startup incubation training session is hosted by Haikou International Talent Community in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, June 2025. (Photo courtesy of Haikou International Talent Community)

Members of Haikou International Talent Community and the Haikou International Talent Volunteer Service Team host an English teaching program and a football training program for local students in Qingsong township, Baisha Li Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province, October 2025. (Photo courtesy of Haikou International Talent Community)

