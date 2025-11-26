Cross-border one-stop aircraft maintenance thrives in Hainan FTP

People's Daily Online) 13:50, November 26, 2025

At a one-stop aircraft maintenance base in the Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP) in southern China's Hainan province, rows of aircraft await inspection and repair as cross-border maintenance operations proceed efficiently.

Since commencing operations in 2022, the one-stop maintenance base has performed maintenance service on more than 2,400 aircraft, completed full-body painting for over 280 aircraft, and repaired about 60,000 aircraft components as of the end of October this year, serving nearly 50 domestic and foreign airlines.

Under the Hainan FTP's favorable regulations, aircraft entering the region for maintenance are exempt from paying security deposits, and parts imported for repair benefit from a bonded status. The policy support is expected to be amplified following the FTP's official launch of island-wide independent customs operations on Dec. 18.

Intern Ai Zixuan also contributed to this article.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Du Mingming)