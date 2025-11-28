Hainan positioned as new integrated resource hub for businesses: expert

(People's Daily App) 16:20, November 28, 2025

In this interview with People's Daily on Wednesday, Zhou Mi, a senior research fellow at the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation, explains the main benefits of the Hainan Free Trade Port. He details the "first line" policy, which allows most international goods to enter Hainan with low or zero tariffs. He also describes the "second line" rule, where goods processed in Hainan with more than 30 percent added value can be sold to the Chinese mainland tax-free.

