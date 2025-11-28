Hainan positioned as new integrated resource hub for businesses: expert
(People's Daily App) 16:20, November 28, 2025
In this interview with People's Daily on Wednesday, Zhou Mi, a senior research fellow at the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation, explains the main benefits of the Hainan Free Trade Port. He details the "first line" policy, which allows most international goods to enter Hainan with low or zero tariffs. He also describes the "second line" rule, where goods processed in Hainan with more than 30 percent added value can be sold to the Chinese mainland tax-free.
(Produced by He Jieqiong, Di Jingyuan, Zhu Yingqi, Han Xiaomeng, Chen Yijun, Zhang Yueran and Yao Yuhe)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Xishuangbanna in SW China's Yunnan builds distinctive modern agricultural system
- Int'l delegation explores organic tea culture in Baisha, S China's Hainan
- Chamber Concert of Chinese Classical Music held at China Cultural Center in Kuwait
- 27th Harbin Ice-Snow World to officially begin construction in NE China
Related Stories
- Hainan's commerce livestream hub propels Chinese products to global consumers
- Hainan: Door's open, come on in
- Baisha Li Autonomous County in China's Hainan boosts economy with industrial crops
- Cross-border one-stop aircraft maintenance thrives in Hainan FTP
- Int'l delegation explores organic tea culture in Baisha, S China's Hainan
- From fish scales to collagen peptides: Hainan taps 'blue gold' for global markets
- Hainan Free Trade Port One-Stop Aircraft Maintenance Base draws global clients
- Global talents realize entrepreneurial dreams in S China's Hainan
- Hainan FTP gears up for island-wide independent operation
- Entry barriers eased at Hainan FTP
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.