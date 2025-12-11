Marine ecology off south China's Hainan Island remains favorable, report says

Xinhua) 15:22, December 11, 2025

SANYA, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- The ecological conditions of Hainan Island's coastal waters remain generally favorable, with seawater quality consistently ranking among the highest in China and biodiversity maintained at a relatively high level, according to a report.

The Report on Marine Ecological Conservation and Sustainable Development of the Hainan Free Trade Port, released on Wednesday by the South China Sea Bureau of the Ministry of Natural Resources, summarizes and showcases the achievements in marine ecological protection and sustainable development of Hainan Island.

The report compiles continuous monitoring data from 2020 to 2024 on the water quality of Hainan Island's coastal waters, marine sediments, and marine biodiversity, as well as monitoring data from key distribution areas of seven typical marine ecosystems. These data are used to systematically analyze the marine ecological conditions of Hainan Island.

The Hainan Free Trade Port is preparing for island-wide special customs operations starting Dec. 18.

The report was released at the 6th Symposium on Global Maritime Cooperation and Ocean Governance, which opened in Sanya, Hainan Province, on Wednesday.

More than 300 guests from over 30 countries and regions attended the symposium, including experts, scholars, government officials, diplomats, and representatives of international organizations.

During the two-day event, participants will engage in in-depth discussions on topics such as building a stable and sustainable global ocean governance system, managing maritime disputes, and sustaining peace in the South China Sea.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)