Foreign guests attending 57th Executive Board Meeting of OANA visit several places in Qionghai, China's Hainan
Foreign guests attending the 57th Executive Board Meeting of the Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA) visit a memorial garden of the Red Detachment of Women, a Hainan-based female revolutionary squad of the 1930s, in Qionghai, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 4, 2025. Foreign guests attending the 57th Executive Board Meeting of the OANA visited several places in Qionghai to learn about its rich cultural history and the latest progress of Hainan Free Trade Port in fields such as healthcare and tourism. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Foreign guests attending the 57th Executive Board Meeting of the Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA) visit the Cai Family Residence, a representation of Hainan's overseas Chinese residential architecture, in Boao, a coastal town in Qionghai, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 4, 2025.
Foreign guests attending the 57th Executive Board Meeting of the Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA) visit the Cai Family Residence, a representation of Hainan's overseas Chinese residential architecture, in Boao, a coastal town in Qionghai, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 4, 2025.
Foreign guests attending the 57th Executive Board Meeting of the Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA) visit an international innovation medicine exhibition in Boao, a coastal town in Qionghai, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 4, 2025.
Foreign guests attending the 57th Executive Board Meeting of the Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA) visit the Cai Family Residence, a representation of Hainan's overseas Chinese residential architecture, in Boao, a coastal town in Qionghai, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 4, 2025.
Foreign guests attending the 57th Executive Board Meeting of the Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA) visit an international innovation medicine exhibition in Boao, a coastal town in Qionghai, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 4, 2025.
