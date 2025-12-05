28th China (Hainan) Int'l Winter Trade Fair held in Haikou
Visitors learn about Pakistani carpets at the 28th China (Hainan) International Winter Trade Fair for Tropical Agricultural Products in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 4, 2025. The trade fair opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
Cookies from Malaysia are pictured at the 28th China (Hainan) International Winter Trade Fair for Tropical Agricultural Products in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 4, 2025. The trade fair opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
This photo taken on Dec. 4, 2025 shows a view of the 28th China (Hainan) International Winter Trade Fair for Tropical Agricultural Products in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. The trade fair opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
Visitors learn about agarwood at the 28th China (Hainan) International Winter Trade Fair for Tropical Agricultural Products in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 4, 2025. The trade fair opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
Visitors learn about potted cabbages at the 28th China (Hainan) International Winter Trade Fair for Tropical Agricultural Products in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 4, 2025. The trade fair opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
Photos
- Mesmerizing views of common cranes roaming banks of Yellow River in C China's Henan
- Harvest begins for income-boosting medicinal fruit in C China's Henan
- Artists of China National Opera House perform in dance drama "Qiuci" in Beijing
- Pomegranates fuel art and economic growth in Zaozhuang, E China's Shandong
Related Stories
- Forum held in Hainan to boost cooperation among Chinese entrepreneurs
- Customers shop at duty-free shopping mall in Sanya, China's Hainan
- China's Hainan FTP to launch island-wide independent customs operation
- Hainan positioned as new integrated resource hub for businesses: expert
- Hainan's commerce livestream hub propels Chinese products to global consumers
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.