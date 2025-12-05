28th China (Hainan) Int'l Winter Trade Fair held in Haikou

Xinhua) 08:56, December 05, 2025

Visitors learn about Pakistani carpets at the 28th China (Hainan) International Winter Trade Fair for Tropical Agricultural Products in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 4, 2025. The trade fair opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Cookies from Malaysia are pictured at the 28th China (Hainan) International Winter Trade Fair for Tropical Agricultural Products in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 4, 2025. The trade fair opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

This photo taken on Dec. 4, 2025 shows a view of the 28th China (Hainan) International Winter Trade Fair for Tropical Agricultural Products in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. The trade fair opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Visitors learn about agarwood at the 28th China (Hainan) International Winter Trade Fair for Tropical Agricultural Products in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 4, 2025. The trade fair opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Visitors learn about potted cabbages at the 28th China (Hainan) International Winter Trade Fair for Tropical Agricultural Products in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 4, 2025. The trade fair opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)