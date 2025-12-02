Customers shop at duty-free shopping mall in Sanya, China's Hainan

Xinhua) 08:25, December 02, 2025

Customers shop at a duty-free shopping mall in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province on Nov. 30, 2025. The Haikou Customs supervised a total of 2.38 billion yuan (about 337 million U.S. dollars) in duty-free sales during the first month (from Nov. 1 to 30) of the implementation of the expanded offshore duty-free policy, up 27.1 percent year on year. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

