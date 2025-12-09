Hainan's rising film hub powers China's short dramas overseas

People's Daily Online) 08:25, December 09, 2025

Located in Lingshui Li Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province, the Sea Breeze Int'l Movie Studios spans 14,000 square meters and currently features 27 large themed sets and more than 90 specialized smaller sets. The base is dedicated to supporting the global distribution of Chinese short dramas, offering one-stop professional services for domestic and international production teams—from content planning and filming to post-production, distribution, promotion, and regulatory filing. It aims to build a multifunctional short-drama industry cluster rooted in Lingshui.

Since its completion in August 2024, the base has hosted more than 100 film and TV projects, including short dramas, long-form dramas, films, variety shows, and music videos. Nearly 90 short dramas have been produced at the base, with several already released in overseas markets, including Indonesia and other Southeast Asian countries.

On Dec. 18, Hainan Free Trade Port will begin island-wide special customs operations. According to the base's management team, the new phase will introduce a more open and convenient policy environment for the film and TV industry. The most immediate benefit will be in cross-border travel. Procedures for entry, exit, and visas for overseas crews and actors filming in Hainan will be further streamlined, creating a more efficient and accessible environment for international teams working in the province.

Intern Zhao Jin also contributed to this article.

