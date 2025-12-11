Playground shadows of children shimmer with sunlight, movement
(People's Daily App) 15:08, December 11, 2025
Children create lively shadows as they exercise on a playground at a kindergarten in Rizhao, east China's Shandong Province. Sunlight stretches their silhouettes across the ground, capturing moments of joy and energy.
(Produced by Zhu Yingqi and Yang Xirui)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
