Playground shadows of children shimmer with sunlight, movement

(People's Daily App) 15:08, December 11, 2025

Children create lively shadows as they exercise on a playground at a kindergarten in Rizhao, east China's Shandong Province. Sunlight stretches their silhouettes across the ground, capturing moments of joy and energy.

