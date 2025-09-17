China honors outstanding contributors to care of next generations

September 17, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- A national conference marking the 35th founding anniversary of the China working committee of care for the next generations, and honoring outstanding role models for their related work, was held from Tuesday to Wednesday in Beijing.

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, attended the event.

Speaking at the conference, Shen Yiqin, State Councilor and head of the National Working Committee on Children and Women under the State Council, stressed efforts to pass on the revolutionary legacy to young people, while actively caring for their healthy growth, with particular attention to children in difficulties, children of migrant workers and other key groups.

At the conference, 599 groups and 1,397 individuals were honored.

