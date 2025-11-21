World Hello Day celebrated across China

Xinhua) 08:22, November 21, 2025

Teachers and children show emoji and greeting cards made to celebrate the upcoming World Hello Day, which falls on Nov. 21 annually, at a kindergarten in Qinyang, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 19, 2025. (Photo by Yang Fan/Xinhua)

A teacher and children greet each other to celebrate the upcoming World Hello Day, which falls on Nov. 21 annually, at a kindergarten in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 20, 2025. (Photo by Chen Qibao/Xinhua)

Volunteers and children greet each other to celebrate the upcoming World Hello Day, which falls on Nov. 21 annually, at a kindergarten in Binhai New Area, north China's Tianjin Municipality, Nov. 20, 2025. (Photo by Du Penghui/Xinhua)

Children participate in a greeting game to celebrate the upcoming World Hello Day, which falls on Nov. 21 annually, at a kindergarten in Rongcheng, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 20, 2025. (Photo by Li Xinjun/Xinhua)

Children show emoji and greeting cards made to celebrate the upcoming World Hello Day, which falls on Nov. 21 annually, at a kindergarten in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 20, 2025. (Photo by Zhang Ying/Xinhua)

A teacher teaches children to greet others to celebrate the upcoming World Hello Day, which falls on Nov. 21 annually, at a kindergarten in Xingtai, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 20, 2025. (Photo by Liu Jidong/Xinhua)

A teacher teaches children greeting etiquette to celebrate the upcoming World Hello Day, which falls on Nov. 21 annually, at a primary school in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Nov. 20, 2025. (Photo by Zhao Jun/Xinhua)

A teacher teaches children to draw smiling faces to celebrate the upcoming World Hello Day, which falls on Nov. 21 annually, at a kindergarten in Xiangyang, central China's Hubei Province, Nov. 20, 2025. (Photo by Yang Tao/Xinhua)

Students show emoji and greeting cards made to celebrate the upcoming World Hello Day, which falls on Nov. 21 annually, at a school in Qinyang, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 20, 2025. (Photo by Yang Fan/Xinhua)

Students show greeting cards made to celebrate the upcoming World Hello Day, which falls on Nov. 21 annually, at a primary school in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 20, 2025. (Photo by Wang Haibin/Xinhua)

A teacher teaches children to greet others to celebrate the upcoming World Hello Day, which falls on Nov. 21 annually, at a kindergarten in Taizhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 20, 2025. (Photo by Zhou Shegen/Xinhua)

