E China's Shandong rolls out policies to improve childcare services

Xinhua) 14:53, November 07, 2025

A teacher plays games with children of a nursery class at a kindergarten in Jining City, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 6, 2025. Shandong Province has rolled out a series of policies such as developing childcare institutions, increasing kindergarten nursery classes, and offering childcare service in communities to promote its inclusive childcare system, with a focus on the caring of children under three years old. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

Children of a nursery class build blocks at a kindergarten in Zaozhuang City, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 6, 2025. (Photo by Sun Zhongzhe/Xinhua)

Children learn to play African drums at a nursery center in Qingdao City, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 4, 2025. (Photo by Zhang Ying/Xinhua)

Children of a nursery class exercise at a kindergarten in Zouping City, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 6, 2025. (Photo by Dong Naide/Xinhua)

Children play with building blocks at a nursery center in Zouping City, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 6, 2025. (Photo by Dong Naide/Xinhua)

A teacher plays games with a child of a nursery class at a kindergarten in Jining City, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

Child have fun at a nursery center in Qingdao City, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 4, 2025. (Photo by Zhang Ying/Xinhua)

A teacher guides children of a nursery class to interact with a robot at a kindergarten in Laoling City, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 4, 2025. (Photo by Jia Peng/Xinhua)

