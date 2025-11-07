E China's Shandong rolls out policies to improve childcare services
A teacher plays games with children of a nursery class at a kindergarten in Jining City, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 6, 2025. Shandong Province has rolled out a series of policies such as developing childcare institutions, increasing kindergarten nursery classes, and offering childcare service in communities to promote its inclusive childcare system, with a focus on the caring of children under three years old. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)
Children of a nursery class build blocks at a kindergarten in Zaozhuang City, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 6, 2025. Shandong Province has rolled out a series of policies such as developing childcare institutions, increasing kindergarten nursery classes, and offering childcare service in communities to promote its inclusive childcare system, with a focus on the caring of children under three years old. (Photo by Sun Zhongzhe/Xinhua)
Children learn to play African drums at a nursery center in Qingdao City, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 4, 2025. Shandong Province has rolled out a series of policies such as developing childcare institutions, increasing kindergarten nursery classes, and offering childcare service in communities to promote its inclusive childcare system, with a focus on the caring of children under three years old. (Photo by Zhang Ying/Xinhua)
Children of a nursery class exercise at a kindergarten in Zouping City, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 6, 2025. Shandong Province has rolled out a series of policies such as developing childcare institutions, increasing kindergarten nursery classes, and offering childcare service in communities to promote its inclusive childcare system, with a focus on the caring of children under three years old. (Photo by Dong Naide/Xinhua)
Children play with building blocks at a nursery center in Zouping City, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 6, 2025. Shandong Province has rolled out a series of policies such as developing childcare institutions, increasing kindergarten nursery classes, and offering childcare service in communities to promote its inclusive childcare system, with a focus on the caring of children under three years old. (Photo by Dong Naide/Xinhua)
A teacher plays games with a child of a nursery class at a kindergarten in Jining City, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 6, 2025. Shandong Province has rolled out a series of policies such as developing childcare institutions, increasing kindergarten nursery classes, and offering childcare service in communities to promote its inclusive childcare system, with a focus on the caring of children under three years old. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)
Child have fun at a nursery center in Qingdao City, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 4, 2025. Shandong Province has rolled out a series of policies such as developing childcare institutions, increasing kindergarten nursery classes, and offering childcare service in communities to promote its inclusive childcare system, with a focus on the caring of children under three years old. (Photo by Zhang Ying/Xinhua)
A teacher guides children of a nursery class to interact with a robot at a kindergarten in Laoling City, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 4, 2025. Shandong Province has rolled out a series of policies such as developing childcare institutions, increasing kindergarten nursery classes, and offering childcare service in communities to promote its inclusive childcare system, with a focus on the caring of children under three years old. (Photo by Jia Peng/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Interview: UNICEF representative highlights China's support for international development, humanitarian endeavors
- Theme events carried out across China to mark upcoming World Food Day
- China reports major improvements in welfare for children, elderly over past 5 years
- China honors outstanding contributors to care of next generations
- Chinese children grow taller, average height rises 2 centimeters in five years
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.