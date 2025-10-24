Interview: UNICEF representative highlights China's support for international development, humanitarian endeavors

Xinhua) 16:54, October 24, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- In recent years, China's support for international development and humanitarian efforts in the Global South has made a tangible impact on children's lives, said Representative of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) to China Amakobe Sande, ahead of the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations (UN).

In an interview with Xinhua, she indicated that this impact was especially significant in low-income countries and those affected by natural disasters.

"Over recent decades, the government of China has made significant progress for children, particularly on child-related Sustainable Development Goals, and UNICEF is proud to have supported many of these achievements," she said.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the founding of the UN. Since 1979, UNICEF has worked closely with the Chinese government to support progress across areas such as education, health, nutrition, child protection, emergency response and South-South cooperation.

Sande noted that since 2018, UNICEF has partnered with the China International Development Cooperation Agency and the Ministry of Commerce to support vulnerable children in over 20 developing countries across Africa and Asia. "These efforts span critical areas such as education, healthcare, nutrition, water, sanitation and humanitarian emergencies," she said.

Also, UNICEF collaborates with the private sector in China to expand the reach of South-South cooperation.

"For example, Chery Group has been supporting UNICEF's education programs, both globally and with dedicated support to China, Mexico, South Africa, Türkiye, Indonesia and Vietnam. We are also working with the Export-Import Bank of China to improve healthcare and essential services for children in Nigeria," she added.

Beyond financial and technical support, UNICEF facilitates knowledge exchange between China and other countries on key issues like maternal and child health, and climate change -- which Sande sees as a "two-way exchange" for China to share its best practices with the rest of the world, and for China to learn from the experience of other countries.

Domestically she told Xinhua that UNICEF has worked with the Chinese government on nationwide policies in areas such as the protection of minors, barrier-free access for children with disabilities, child-friendly cities, family friendly policies and pre-school education.

According to a white paper, titled "China's Achievements in Women's Well-Rounded Development in the New Era" released in September, in terms of core maternal and child health indicators, namely maternal, infant, and under-five mortality rates, China ranks among the top in global upper-middle-income countries. It has met the relevant targets of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development ahead of schedule and has been recognized by the World Health Organization as one of the 10 high performing countries in maternal and child health outcomes.

"While China provides an excellent example of reaching global development goals, challenges remain," she continued, adding that children in China are facing a new set of potential problems that reflect both the country's rapid development and its evolving social landscape.

"Emerging issues such as online safety, mental health and climate change are becoming increasingly urgent -- and need new solutions," she said. "In this new phase, UNICEF will remain in China, but what we do will evolve to reflect the emerging risks and opportunities facing China's 298 million children. We are prioritizing west and central China, where needs are greatest, with special attention to disadvantaged groups such as children left behind and children with disabilities."

Sande has been working in China since 2022. During the past three years she has experienced many unforgettable moments in both her work and social life. This has been the case "especially during field visits and advocacy campaigns, where I've witnessed first-hand how strong, resilient and hopeful children can be, even in the face of adversity."

The moment that impressed her most was when she joined partners and friends from organizations representing persons with disabilities for a "unified activity," where children and adults, with and without disabilities, played football and parachute games together.

"It wasn't just fun," she said. "It was a living example of what we advocate for -- a world where every child, regardless of ability, can participate fully."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)