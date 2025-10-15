Theme events carried out across China to mark upcoming World Food Day

Xinhua) 08:42, October 15, 2025

Children peel corn at a kindergarten in Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province, on Oct. 14, 2025. Theme events have been carried out across China to mark World Food Day that falls on Oct. 16. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

Children learn to identify grains under the guidance of a teacher at a kindergarten in Lianyungang City, east China's Jiangsu Province, on Oct. 14, 2025. Theme events have been carried out across China to mark World Food Day that falls on Oct. 16. (Photo by Wang Chun/Xinhua)

Children take part in a competition of "planting rice seedlings" at a kindergarten in Licang District of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, on Oct. 14, 2025. Theme events have been carried out across China to mark World Food Day that falls on Oct. 16. (Photo by Zhang Ying/Xinhua)

A child learns to identify grains under the guidance of a volunteer at a kindergarten in Tianjin, north China, on Oct. 14, 2025. Theme events have been carried out across China to mark World Food Day that falls on Oct. 16. (Photo by Du Penghui/Xinhua)

Children learn to identify grains under the guidance of a teacher at a kindergarten in Licang District of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, on Oct. 14, 2025. Theme events have been carried out across China to mark World Food Day that falls on Oct. 16. (Photo by Zhang Ying/Xinhua)

Children learn to identify grains under the guidance of a teacher at a primary school in Taizhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, on Oct. 14, 2025. Theme events have been carried out across China to mark World Food Day that falls on Oct. 16. (Photo by Zhou Shegen/Xinhua)

A teacher educates children on cherishing food at a kindergarten in Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province, on Oct. 14, 2025. Theme events have been carried out across China to mark World Food Day that falls on Oct. 16. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

Children from a kindergarten pick up rice ears in a field in Deqing County of Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 14, 2025. Theme events have been carried out across China to mark World Food Day that falls on Oct. 16 annually. (Photo by Ni Lifang/Xinhua)

Children learn knowledge about grain under the guidance of a teacher at a kindergarten in Yinan County of Linyi City, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 14, 2025. Theme events have been carried out across China to mark World Food Day that falls on Oct. 16 annually. (Photo by Wang Yanbing/Xinhua)

Pupils learn knowledge about grain under the guidance of a teacher at a kindergarten in Yanfeng District of Hengyang City, central China's Hunan Province, Oct. 14, 2025. Theme events have been carried out across China to mark World Food Day that falls on Oct. 16 annually. (Photo by Cao Zhengping/Xinhua)

A theme activity on "Cherish Food, Start with Me" is held at a primary school in Ruyang County, Luoyang City, Henan Province, Oct. 14, 2025. Theme events have been carried out across China to mark World Food Day that falls on Oct. 16 annually. (Photo by Kang Hongjun/Xinhua)

