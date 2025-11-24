Home>>
Dad's DIY kaleidoscope brightens daughter's day
(People's Daily App) 13:09, November 24, 2025
A devoted father in Hebei Province pieced together a tunnel out of translucent magnetic tiles for his daughter and transformed it into a DIY kaleidoscope light show, creating a magical moment that lit up her day.
